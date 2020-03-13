Local college students make plans as virus leads to spring semester revamp

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Bismarck college students face a choice: continue going to class as usual or go home and finish up online.
Bismarck State College and the University of Mary both plan to stay open -- for now -- and administrators on Thursday informed their respective campuses of the plans. The schools say that students who prefer to finish the semester without attending classes in person are free to do so by making arrangements with their instructors.
By Friday, it seemed few students had left campus for the semester, though BSC students were packing up for spring break, which is next week.
“I think everything will be all right,” said 21-year-old Rob Moser.
Some of his classes, such as anatomy, would be difficult to learn online-only, Moser said.
“When you look at a Powerpoint, it’s harder to know what’s going on without someone explaining it to you,” he said.
His spring break plans, which include working and visiting his home in Dickinson, haven’t been affected by the new virus.
The same goes for Cassie Buchholz, 19, who plans to return home to Lehr over spring break. It’s her last semester as a business student at BSC, and she doesn’t see the virus derailing her ability to graduate on time.
“It better not” affect graduation, said Michael Plush, 19. “I paid a lot of money.”
He plans to continue attending classes in person after going home to McLaughlin, S.D., for spring break.
Plush called himself a “social hermit” whose regular routine already reduces contact with people. He said he thinks the region’s cold weather will play a role in helping to prevent the virus’s spread, as it reduces the number of visitors to the state.
At the University of Mary, students walked around the campus between classes Friday and grappled with some of the same issues as those at BSC.
“It sounds like a lot of us are staying,” sophomore Laura Hallfrisch said.
Most of her classes are continuing as normal, but one of her professors has opted to teach the last few weeks online.
“He has young kids and didn’t want to bring anything home,” she said.
Junior Mabel Addo said more than 30 people attend one of her courses, and the professor is giving them the option of continuing to come to class or watching it via video conferencing service. The school on Thursday said it would try to make alternative arrangements for classes and scheduled gatherings of more than 30 people.
Addo is trying to decide whether to keep attending that class in person.
“I don’t know,” she said. “There have been people coughing.”
She was looking forward to a trip to Florida to visit Disneyworld and SeaWorld over the Easter holiday when students have several days off next month. Disneyworld has since announced that it will close for several weeks.
Addo no longer plans to go. She had not yet bought a plane ticket.
“I haven’t, but my friend has,” she said. “Thank goodness I didn’t.”
Senior Erin Nestorick, meanwhile, hoped to be able to finish out an internship with the state government.
“I think a lot of people are concerned about internships and clinicals if things start shutting down more,” she said.
She is set to graduate at the end of April. U-Mary plans to make a decision about hosting commencement festivities by April 1.
“That’s going to be a sad thing for some people if they do have to cancel it,” Nestorick said.
Both U-Mary and BSC are taking a number of other measures to keep campuses safe and the people who live, work and study there healthy. For example, they are giving professors flexibility in continuing their classes in person or online and limiting campus-sponsored travel.
The two colleges have been consulting with each other and other Bismarck-Mandan educational institutions, including United Tribes Technical College and local school districts, as well as various government agencies.
Some of the steps the colleges are taking were on display Friday, including in BSC’s cafeteria, which serves more than 1,000 meals per day to students and staff.
“Anything make-your-own, we’re not doing,” Food Service Manager Becky Fischer said.
The self-serve salad bar is being replaced with pre-packaged salads, and the burger condiment station has been taken away. Baked goods will be plastic-wrapped and silverware is being replaced with pre-wrapped plasticware over spring break.
Cafeteria workers, who are being encouraged to wash hands and wear gloves even more often than normal, will dish up meals and hand the full plates to students, rather than having customers grab plates themselves.
A number of on-campus catering orders have been canceled as groups call off meetings and events. The catering menu has been modified and includes more boxed lunches and pre-packaged items, Fischer said.
“We’re taking all of the right measures to be safe,” she said.