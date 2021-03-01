 Skip to main content
Load restrictions loom in Bismarck

Spring load restrictions are likely to be placed on Bismarck streets and alleys in the next couple of weeks.

Load limits are aimed at protecting roads left vulnerable by the spring thaw. They're typically lifted only when roadbeds have stabilized enough to carry normal loads.

The city is urging contractors and truckers to move their heavy loads soon, before the restrictions take effect.

The proposed spring load restriction map is being developed and will be put on the city website at https://www.bismarcknd.gov/ before the restrictions are implemented.

Questions can be directed to the city Engineering Department at 701-355-1505.

