Lincoln man set for June drug trial; some drugs allegedly had Girl Scouts insignia

A Lincoln man arrested after police said they found 24 pounds of marijuana, 15 guns, and 450 drug-laced bars labeled with a Girl Scouts insignia in a Bismarck apartment has pleaded not guilty to four felony charges.

Chance Stevenson, 21, is scheduled for trial June 8 on three charges of drug possession and one count of firearm theft. He faces the possibility of 10 years in prison on the most serious charge.

Police in December said they found marijuana in 1-pound bags; more than 400 containers of THC-infused liquid; a pound of THC concentrate; nearly 1,000 vaping cartridges; a scale and packaging materials; and $58,362 in cash. The bars labeled with a Girl Scouts logo were infused with the psychedelic drug compound psilocybin and THC, according to a police affidavit. THC is the intoxicant in marijuana.

Police also found ammunition and rifles, shotguns and handguns, one of which was stolen. Several of the weapons were semi-automatic and had loaded magazines, police said.

Four other people were in the apartment when the search warrant was executed. Stevenson allegedly took responsibility for any criminal activity in the residence, the affidavit states.

Defense attorney Grant Walker declined comment on the case.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0