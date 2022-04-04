Lincoln man sentenced on drug charges; some drugs had Girl Scouts insignia

A Lincoln man arrested with 24 pounds of marijuana, $58,000 in cash, 15 guns and 450 drug-laced bars in his possession has been sentenced to a year in prison after pleading guilty to three of the four charges against him.

Chance Stevenson, 21, in addition to the prison time must forfeit the money, weapons and other items to the Bismarck Police Department. He must also spend two years on probation after his release.

Stevenson was arrested in December after police executed a search warrant at a Bismarck apartment. Police in an affidavit said they found marijuana in 1-pound packages; 400 containers of THC-infused liquid; nearly 1,000 vaping cartridges; and the drug-laced bars, which were labeled with a Girl Scouts insignia. THC is the intoxicant in marijuana.

Stevenson on Monday pleaded guilty to three drug felonies. A firearms felony was dismissed under the terms of a plea agreement.

Stevenson and defense attorney Grant Walker asked South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig for a deferred imposition of sentence, which would have kept the felony convictions off his record. Walker cited Stevenson’s lack of criminal history, cooperation with law enforcement and acceptance of responsibility for his actions.

Nesvig declined, saying Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Dennis Ingold had given Stevenson “a significant break” by dismissing the firearms charge, which would have triggered a mandatory minimum sentence of four years in prison on the most serious drug charge. In her sentence, Nesvig noted the amount of drugs and cash and added, "I can't ignore the firearms part of this."

Stevenson appeared at the hearing by electronic means. Nesvig ordered him to report to the Burleigh Morton Detention Center by 5 p.m. Monday.

