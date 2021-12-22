Lincoln man arrested on drug, weapons charges

Bismarck police have arrested a Lincoln man they say was in possession of 24 pounds of marijuana, $58,000 in cash, 15 guns, and 450 drug-laced bars that were labeled with a Girl Scouts insignia.

Chance Stevenson, 21, is charged with three drug felonies, one of which could send him to prison for 10 years if he’s convicted. He also faces a felony for possessing a stolen firearm, court documents show.

Officers on Tuesday executed a search warrant at an East Arbor Avenue apartment. According to an affidavit they found marijuana packaged in 1-pound bags; more than 400 containers of THC-infused liquid; a pound of THC concentrate; nearly 1,000 vaping cartridges; a scale and packaging materials; and $58,362 in cash. The bars labeled with a Girl Scouts logo were infused with the psychedelic drug compound psilocybin and THC, the affidavit states.

Police also found ammunition and rifles, shotguns and handguns, one of which was stolen. Several of the weapons were semi-automatic and had loaded magazine, police said.

Four other people were in the apartment when the search warrant was executed. Stevenson allegedly took responsibility for any criminal activity in the residence, the affidavit states.

Stevenson made his initial court appearance Wednesday. Court records don’t list an attorney for him.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

