Last victim of Night Stalker attack meets the man who helped take down a killer

Two men linked by a brush with death met for the first time Thursday, nearly four decades after one survived an attack from a man known as the The Night Stalker, and the other played a part in helping police find him.

James Romero III traveled to the Bismarck home of Bill Carns, the last victim of the Night Stalker, meeting him on Thursday. Romero's meeting with Carns occurred as Romero is in the process of filming a documentary about the events of the night he saw the Night Stalker -- the night that changed both men's lives. This was their first time meeting each other after the Night Stalker's reign in Southern California 37 years prior.

Romero knew it would be hard for Carns to travel to California, so he traveled to North Dakota instead. Both men said their introduction to each other was an emotional experience.

“Its been a long time, and this whole ordeal has had such a big impact on my life,” Romero said.

The Night Stalker, whose real name was Richard Ramirez, started a killing spree in June 1984 that covered 14 months, over 30 victims and three counties along the coast of California. His spree came at a time when Los Angeles was hosting the summer Olympics. Media outlets at the time coined him "The Night Stalker" because he would usually attack homes with unlocked or opened windows at night while his victims were asleep. He often made his victims pray to Satan while he brutally victimized them.

One of his victims was Carns, originally from Williston. After obtaining an engineering degree from North Dakota State University, Carns moved to Mission Viejo, California, in 1984. A computer technician at the time, he was transferred to the area by his employer Burroughs Corp., now known as Unisys.

It was in the middle of the night on Aug. 25, 1985, when Ramirez entered Carns' home in Mission Viejo. He shot Carns in the head three times before sexually assaulting his then girlfriend, who also survived the attack. Carns was 29 at the time.

The attack left Carns paralyzed on the left side of his body. His brain was affected too, and he suffers severe memory issues. A bullet still remains lodged in his head. The attack forced him to move to Bismarck where family could take care of him. He spent many years in therapy and had to learn how to walk and drive again. To this day, he doesn't recall what happened that night.

“I almost had to start over in life,” Carns said.

Less than two hours before the attack on Carns, Ramirez attempted to break into the home of Romero, who was 13 at the time. Romero was outside fixing his bike when he heard Ramirez sneaking around his house. Romero woke his father and both of them described what they saw to the police. The information helped law enforcement identify Ramirez. He was captured a week later after being stopped by a violent mob of civilians in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Boyle Heights.

Ramirez was convicted of 13 counts of murder, five attempted murders, 11 sexual assaults and 14 burglaries. He was sentenced to death after his 1989 trial. He died from cancer in 2013 before the state of California could execute him.

America's true crime obsession has created a slew of documentaries about Ramirez, the most recent being a Netflix documentary released in January 2021. His crimes have been well documented over the years. While most documentaries focus on the killer, the one being developed now is going to focus on the lives of the victims, the lives of Romero and his family and the importance of being vigilant members of the community.

“(With serial killers) there is a negative twist, and this (meeting) is a positive twist. It’s about what we can do as a society to improve our community,” said Linda Knodel, Carns' sister.

Knodel, who often acts as a mediator for Carns because of his memory loss, was fundamental in setting up the meeting.

Looking for closure

Romero was excited to meet Carns, but overwhelmed with emotions as he approached Knodel's house.

“Bill opened the door and had a smile, and welcomed me,” Romero said.

Romero had wanted to meet Carns for a long time, but was concerned it would force Carns to relive the events that happened on that night. Romero himself had been experiencing nightmares, often with images of someone coming after him or his family. Still, Romero felt that it was important to meet Carns.

“He definitely had a different story, and I wanted to meet him and know him," he said.

Romero has spent much of his life trying to push past the events. Back in 1985, he instantly became a community hero. At 13 years old, that had a massive effect on his life. Romero recalled that reporters often would show up to his home or school, sometimes 20 at a time. Police had ordered him to stay silent about the ordeal, since he was still a primary witness of a major police investigation. Even after the dust settled, Romero was always reluctant to talk to media about what happened.

He didn't feel like a hero despite how his community viewed him. Instead, he didn't want to be a part of it.

"When you grow up and you're young, you see superheroes. I didn’t relate to being a superhero," he said.

A few years later, he was forced to relive the events during Ramirez's trial. Romero spent eight hours over two days on the witness stand. Here, he was drilled by attorneys. Romero said it was overwhelming.

At 20 years old, he moved to Tempe, Arizona, to escape it all. Tempe allowed him to feel more of a sense of security, but the nightmares didn't stop. He moved back to California 23 years later.

“I’ve learned that it's part of my story, and that it's not going away. I have to come to terms with it," he said. “If it weren’t for me, who knows what would have happened to my family... I’m blessed that we were not victims, but I’m sad that Bill was a victim.”

A life passed by

Carns has had a very different experience since that night. His life was turned totally upside down.

Nowadays, Carns starts the day by checking his watch, which he does to remind himself what day of the week it is. His life consists of lots of little rituals that help him throughout the day. He checks a calendar every half hour to remind himself of what tasks he has to do.

He has drifted between facilities, each serving to address a different need.

He had to relearn how to walk. He started off in a wheelchair and over time advanced to using a cane. He said he stopped using a cane one day because he lost it.

He also had to relearn how to drive since his license had expired. Since regaining his license, he has often spent his time out and about with his mother. He was given a handheld GPS system to use in case he gets lost.

Carns is often asked about his injuries when he is at the store, mostly from children. He tries to simplify it to children, which comes easy to him. Sometimes, that requires making up a story, such as saying he fell off his bike. Questions are something he has gotten used to, but it still can be frustrating for him.

“Over the years, I’ve always been barraged with questions. I should have gotten 5x11 notecards that I could write down ‘I’m Bill Carns and this is what happened to me,’” he said.

Carns is thankful to be alive today. He said he believes the Lord Jesus saved his life that night, and for that he is blessed. He admits that he used to have a heavy chip on his shoulder. He would go to high school reunions and see all of his former classmates happily married, which is something he hasn't gotten to experience. He said that these reunions make him feel like life has passed him by.

“I went through some areas where I had some real low spots," he said as Romero squeezed his hand.

An instant connection

The two men hit it off immediately and have spent much of their time together talking about their experiences since the attack.

"I feel like the two of us are brothers now," Carns said.

The two of them also explored the Bismarck area, with plans to take drone footage for the documentary on Friday. Romero brought with him an independent film maker from the Los Angeles area with the goal to document their walk down memory lane.

The two of them plan to stay in touch moving forward.

“I feel like we have a connection,” Romero said.

Supporting Carns

Over the past 37 years, Carns has relied on his employer's health insurance, which he was cut off from when he turned 65. His only subsidy now comes from social security and disability provided by the federal government. Despite the many movies and books written about the Night Stalker, no compensation was ever given to the victims and their families. Romero and Carns' family has set up a GoFundMe account to help support Carns, with a goal to raise $20,000.

Those looking to support Carns can find his GoFundMe at Gofund.me/21db0bcc.