Larks, North American Coal host toy drive Sunday

The Bismarck Larks and North American Coal are teaming up to collect toys for families in need this holiday season.

Toy donations will be accepted from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Dykshoorn Park in Mandan. The first 500 people who donate a toy will receive a free pair of custom Larks mittens. Multiple pairs can be redeemed per family.

All toys donated are to be given to the Bismarck-Mandan Salvation Army. In 2021, the event helped give toys to more than 250 local families.

People who donate a toy can also participate in activities or have their holiday picture taken.

Visit larksbaseball.com for a full list of toys that are being accepted and more information about Christmas with the Larks powered by North American Coal.