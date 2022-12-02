 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Larks, North American Coal host toy drive Sunday

  • 0

The Bismarck Larks and North American Coal are teaming up to collect toys for families in need this holiday season.

Toy donations will be accepted from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Dykshoorn Park in Mandan. The first 500 people who donate a toy will receive a free pair of custom Larks mittens. Multiple pairs can be redeemed per family.

All toys donated are to be given to the Bismarck-Mandan Salvation Army. In 2021, the event helped give toys to more than 250 local families.

People who donate a toy can also participate in activities or have their holiday picture taken.

Visit larksbaseball.com for a full list of toys that are being accepted and more information about Christmas with the Larks powered by North American Coal.

