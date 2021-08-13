Klipfel named Bismarck park district leader

Kevin Klipfel has been named executive director of the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District and will assume the role in October.

Klipfel is the facilities and programs director for the park district. He has certifications as a park and recreation executive and as a playground safety inspector. He received the Distinguished Professional Award from the North Dakota Recreation & Park Association in 2019.

He has held past leadership positions in Valley City and Dickinson, and he has a degree in parks and recreation administration from the University of North Dakota.

Klipfel will take the reins at the park department from outgoing Executive Director Randy Bina, who is retiring.

Park Board President Julie Jeske said Klipfel was selected in a national search.

"Kevin's knowledge of the park district and expertise in the field will ensure a smooth transition for staff and community partners," she said.

Klipfel said his goal is to "continue our work to provide affordable, accessible and sustainable public parks and recreation services in Bismarck as we evolve and grow to meet the ever-changing needs of the community.”

Bina will retire Oct. 1, after more than three decades with the park district, the past 10 as executive director.

