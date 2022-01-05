Klein sentenced for sex crime against girl

A man accused of forcing himself on a young girl in Bismarck after giving her an intoxicant has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Emmitt Klein, 44, of Bismarck, was charged in December 2020 with two sex crimes. He pleaded guilty Tuesday, the day his trial was to start, to solicitation of a minor under the age of 15. A rape charge was dismissed, court records show.

The girl told police that Klein forced himself on her in two separate incidents in the spring and summer of 2019 and that she had difficulty moving after Klein allegedly gave her what he told her was chocolate, according to an affidavit. Klein denied any sexual contact with the girl, police said.

South Central District Judge Daniel Borgen sentenced Klein to five years in prison and allowed him credit for more than a year already served. He further ordered that Klein spend five years on supervised probation and have no contact with the girl or her family.

Defense attorney Patrick Waters did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0