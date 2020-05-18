Kidnapping case moves to August trial

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Bismarck man will stand trial in August for allegedly forcing his way into an apartment, holding a man at gunpoint and firing a shot that entered a neighboring building during a January incident in Bismarck.

Christopher Williams, 39, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Monday, court documents show. South Central District Judge David Reich scheduled a two-day trial starting Aug. 26.

Williams is charged with kidnapping, terrorizing and reckless endangerment. Police say he pushed his way into a Summit Avenue apartment while holding a gun on a man inside the unit, according to an affidavit. He allegedly fired one shot into the wall, another into the air as the two left the apartment, and another as they neared Williams’ vehicle. The man fled and heard another shot from behind him, he told police.

The round fired inside the unit struck the walls in two apartments of an adjacent building, police say. One of the shots fired outside might also have struck the building, according to the affidavit. No injuries were reported.

Williams is in jail pending $50,000 cash bail. His attorney, James Wiese, declined comment on the case.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0