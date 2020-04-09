Kidnapping case moved to trial

A Bismarck man will stand trial in July for allegedly threatening a woman at knifepoint and assaulting her as he forced her to drive to his residence, court documents show.

Carlos Mendez Jr., 32, was charged in March with felony kidnapping and burglary and three misdemeanors including the violation of a protection order issued in November. He was arrested after a woman told police she returned to her home to find Mendez there and holding a knife. He allegedly threatened to kill her if she didn’t listen to him, then made her drive him to a residence on Grandview Lane. Police say he struck the woman several times as they drove.