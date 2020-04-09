Kidnapping, assault trial set for July

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A man who police say ran over his ex-girlfriend, forced her into his car and threatened to kill her in the days after she escaped is scheduled for trial in July, court documents show.

Ricky Schuh Jr. pleaded not guilty on Thursday to felony charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault and terrorizing. South Central District Judge Thomas Schneider set aside two days for a trial, starting July 16.

Police in March said Schuh struck the woman with his SUV, knocked her to the ground and drove over her chest with front and rear tires. He then drove her to Jamestown, where the woman convinced him not to tie her into the vehicle. She called family members after she escaped and ran to a nearby motel, according to a police affidavit.

In text messages in the following days Schuh threatened to kill the woman, police allege.

Schuh’s attorney, Steven Balaban, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Schneider reduced Schuh’s bail from $150,000 cash to $50,000 cash or surety bond. Schuh was in custody in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center on Thursday afternoon, according to the center’s website.

