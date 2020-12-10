Kidder County chase ends when car hits rock pile

A Bismarck man who police say was driving a stolen vehicle was arrested after allegedly leading state troopers on a chase in Kidder County that ended when the car struck a rock pile.

A trooper at about 7 a.m. Thursday attempted to stop John Lindler, 29, for speeding in Dawson, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. Lindler allegedly fled onto Interstate 94 and went west at speeds reaching 100 mph. He exited at Steele, crossed state Highway 3 and went through a fence before going west on a gravel frontage road, the patrol said.

Lindler hit another fence and a rock pile when he attempted to drive into a field 2 miles west of Steele, authorities allege. He fled on foot and was arrested a short time later.

Lindler was charged with DUI, driving under suspension, fleeing police, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and drug offenses, the patrol said. It wasn't clear if he had an attorney.

