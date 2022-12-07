Karlsruhe man sentenced to 60 years for child sex crimes

A Karlsruhe man who pleaded guilty to the repeated sexual abuse of two children has been sentenced to 60 years in prison.

Dwayne Gerard Sr., 63, at the Tuesday sentencing hearing was referred to by U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland as “a parent’s worst nightmare.”

“You unquestionably are a threat to any minor child,” Hovland said. “A pedophile extraordinaire.”

Gerard in August pleaded guilty to eight counts of sexual exploitation of minors. Investigators found more than 1,700 images and several videos of his abuse of the children on Gerard’s electronic devices. Victim family members testified about the impact Gerard’s actions had on them and their children.

“This is truly a case that required a sentence sufficient enough to ensure the defendant never harms another child again,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Gary Delorme.

Gerard at sentencing said he was a victim of sexual abuse as a child, falling prey to older men he trusted. He said he couldn’t explain why he forced the children into similar acts.

“I do know the pain involved because it happened to me,” Gerard said.

Hovland noted that Gerard had two prior sex crime convictions against children. The 20-year sentence sought by Gerard through his attorney, Assistant Federal Public Defender Erin Bolinger, was “not enough,” the judge said. Hovland also went beyond the 30-year sentence sought by Delorme. He sentenced Gerard to 30 years on the first count, followed by a combined 30 years for the remaining seven counts.

Gerard asked Hovland to reconsider the consecutive sentence and allow him to serve all the time at once, in effect making the term 30 years. Hovland said that if he were to reconsider, he would more likely sentence Gerard to consecutive 30-year terms on each count.

“Your life will end in prison, which is where it should end,” Hovland said.

The case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security Investigations, North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Minot Police Department and McHenry County Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.