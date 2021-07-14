Juveniles cited in rash of recent thefts in Bismarck

An investigation into recent thefts from motor vehicles in Bismarck has resulted in charges against several juveniles.

Police also say they may have recovered some property that was stolen but hasn’t yet been reported as such.

Police early Wednesday issued citations to five boys. Stolen property was recovered but some of the items don’t match with police reports on file. The department is asking anyone who has had items taken from a vehicle to file a report.

The thefts occurred between Monday and Wednesday in the Sunrise area in northeast Bismarck, in northwest Bismarck, and on the south side of town, the department said.

Information about thefts can be relayed to the department by calling 701-223-1212.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1