 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Juveniles cited in rash of recent thefts in Bismarck
0 Comments

Juveniles cited in rash of recent thefts in Bismarck

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

An investigation into recent thefts from motor vehicles in Bismarck has resulted in charges against several juveniles.

Police also say they may have recovered some property that was stolen but hasn’t yet been reported as such.

Police early Wednesday issued citations to five boys. Stolen property was recovered but some of the items don’t match with police reports on file. The department is asking anyone who has had items taken from a vehicle to file a report.

The thefts occurred between Monday and Wednesday in the Sunrise area in northeast Bismarck, in northwest Bismarck, and on the south side of town, the department said.

Information about thefts can be relayed to the department by calling 701-223-1212.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sen. Schumer holds press conference on federal marijuana prohibition

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News