Jury rules in favor of East 40 restaurant in employment suit

A jury has ruled in favor of a Bismarck restaurant sued by a federal civil rights agency and a woman who claimed she was wrongly fired due to her pregnancy.

Jurors last week said evidence showed Erica Davidson was fired by East 40 Steak & Seafood but that her pregnancy was not a motivating factor in that decision, according to court documents. A claim that the restaurant violated record-keeping laws was dismissed.

The federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed the suit in December 2018, saying Davidson was fired a few months after she was hired in 2015 because she became pregnant. Davidson joined the suit in July 2019.

The restaurant denied the allegations. Attorney Michael Hoffman maintained that restaurant owner Dale Zimmerman didn’t know Davidson was pregnant until after a manager fired her for failing to commit to working at least three days a week.

Davidson and the commission sought unspecified money damages as compensation for lost earnings and emotional damages. They also sought punitive damages and an order for the restaurant to institute policies preventing future discrimination.

"While we are disappointed by the jury's verdict, we are proud of and grateful to Erica Davidson for her courage to call out the pregnancy discrimination she was subjected to," attorney Tom Fiebiger said. "We thought she proved her case. It is disappointing that in 2022 women continue to be held to a higher standard than men."

Hoffman did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment.