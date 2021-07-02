Jury finds Schuh guilty on 1 of 3 attempted murder charges in gang-related shooting

A Burleigh County jury has found a Bismarck man guilty on one of three attempted murder charges filed in connection with an April 2020 shooting tied to gang activity.
Mason Schuh, 25, will remain in custody without bond until a presentence investigation is completed. He faces the possibility of a 20-year prison term.
Schuh was accused of firing multiple shots from one vehicle into another at the intersection of Tyler Parkway and Burnt Boat Drive. Schuh leaned over the driver, Albert Crews, to fire at the other vehicle, police alleged. One of the three juveniles in the second vehicle returned fire. Police say the incident was a dispute between two rival gangs. No one was injured.
The jury of nine women and three men returned the verdicts Friday afternoon after more than seven hours of deliberations over two days. The trial began Wednesday.
State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did defense attorney James Wiese.
Crews in November pleaded guilty to three counts of facilitation of attempted murder. He was sentenced to 1 ½ years in prison and three years on probation. He was originally charged with attempted murder but agreed to plead guilty to lesser charges and testify at Schuh’s trial.
Schuh was charged Friday morning with unlawful possession of a firearm. During the trial Thursday he testified that he had a gun with him on the night of the shooting, according to a police affidavit. An attorney isn't listed for him in court documents on that charge.
