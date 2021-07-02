Jury finds Schuh guilty on 1 of 3 attempted murder charges in gang-related shooting

A Burleigh County jury has found a Bismarck man guilty on one of three attempted murder charges filed in connection with an April 2020 shooting tied to gang activity.

Mason Schuh, 25, will remain in custody without bond until a presentence investigation is completed. He faces the possibility of a 20-year prison term.

Schuh was accused of firing multiple shots from one vehicle into another at the intersection of Tyler Parkway and Burnt Boat Drive. Schuh leaned over the driver, Albert Crews, to fire at the other vehicle, police alleged. One of the three juveniles in the second vehicle returned fire. Police say the incident was a dispute between two rival gangs. No one was injured.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The jury of nine women and three men returned the verdicts Friday afternoon after more than seven hours of deliberations over two days. The trial began Wednesday.

State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did defense attorney James Wiese.