Jury finds Lone Fight guilty on most counts in park chase case

“What other possible choice did she have but to follow him?” O’Konek said.

Perez-Goodbird’s story “fit her narrative” -- a method of self-defense against prosecution, Skees told jurors. She stole the pickup and had opportunities to leave Lone Fight, he said, adding that even if she was scared “at some point common sense takes over more than fear.”

“She was along for the ride,” he said. “She was part of it.”

The two had time to switch drivers before getting to the park and nobody other than Perez-Goodbird testified that Lone Fight drove the pickup inside the park, Skees said. He gave her his jacket after they left the pickup, an act Skees said didn’t fit with her accusation that he punched her before the two separated.

Perez-Goodbird testified about the alleged punch on Tuesday. She said that after it occurred, she walked miles in search of a road and slept little during her time in the park, at times being awakened by nearby coyotes. She suffered frostbite that will cause her left foot to be amputated, she said.

She was wearing sneakers, thin sweat- or pajama-type pants, a hoodie and a light jacket when found, Chief Park Ranger Joshua Wentz said at the time. Wind chills dropped to the teens below zero while she was in the park.