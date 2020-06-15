June election won’t set primary record; new votes don’t change outcomes

North Dakota's all-mail June election will not set a record for turnout, and eligible votes counted after election day will not change the outcome of any local or statewide races.
Results of local elections that culminated last week are final after the Burleigh and Morton County canvassing boards met on Monday.
Canvassing boards are required by state law to meet six days after the election to count military and overseas ballots, and any properly postmarked absentee ballots that were returned to county offices after election day.
The Burleigh County canvassing board tabulated an additional 120 ballots, according to County Election Specialist Erika White, bringing the total to 22,628.
“It adds a few votes to everybody’s totals, but it’s typically not enough to sway an election either, at least in our county,” White said.
Morton County tabulated an additional 125 ballots, Auditor Dawn Rhone said, bringing the total to 6,926.
The results of city, county and school elections become official upon certification by the county canvassing board.
Results for statewide, legislative and judicial district elections won’t become official until Friday, when the state canvassing board meets to certify results sent by each county.
However, 46 of North Dakota's 53 counties submitted canvassed results that were reported on the state secretary of state's website on Monday, raising the turnout total by 4,667 votes. Canvassed results from seven other counties were expected to be added Tuesday, according to Secretary of State Al Jaeger.
The additional votes reported Monday did not change the gap in the Republican primary race between Fargo businessman Thomas Beadle and Kathryn farmer Dan Johnston -- the closest race in the election. Beadle still prevails with 52% of the vote to 47% for Johnston. Beadle moves on to the November general election, where he will face Democrat Mark Haugen, who faced no opposition in the primary. Republican Treasurer Kelly Schmidt, the state's longest-serving treasurer, didn't seek a fifth term.
The Republican treasurer's race drew particular attention because President Donald Trump endorsed Johnston, while Gov. Doug Burgum gave $25,000 to Beadle's campaign.
Burgum's influence also was an issue in the District 8 Republican legislative race because he poured $1.85 million of his own money into a political group that targeted longtime Rep. Jeff Delzer of Underwood, with whom he has tangled over budget issues.
New votes reported Monday did not change the outcome -- Delzer was defeated by challengers David Andahl and Dave Nehring, who also enjoyed Burgum’s endorsement. Nehring and Andahl got 30% and 29% of the vote, respectively, to Delzer's 22%. More than 7,300 people voted.
None of the seven counties whose canvassed results were not posted Monday make up a part of District 8.
The June election was conducted entirely by mail-in ballot due to the coronavirus pandemic, sparking speculation that it might set a record due to the ease of voting. At the end of election night, voter turnout stood at 153,933, and Deputy Secretary of State Jim Silrum said at the time that about 41,000 of the 196,000 mail-in ballots that had been sent out to voters statewide had not yet been returned.
But the additional ballots reported Monday represent only about 11% of that total.
"It isn’t a record," Jaeger told the Tribune. "It would have been if all the 190,090 voters who requested a ballot would have returned a ballot. Depending on the final count, approximately 36,000 ballots requested were not returned."
In the 2012 primary, 175,303 people voted, for a turnout of 33% of eligible voters. One factor was a vote on the University of North Dakota's Fighting Sioux nickname.
Voting by mail was a "success" in Burleigh County this year, White said.
"We had a 30% voter turnout, which is higher than the last four primary elections," White said. "We saw a lot of individuals who haven’t voted in the last four elections cycles voting for the first time this election."
Elections are always stressful for poll workers, but election night was "less chaotic than normal," White said. Poll workers left the office by 9 p.m. on election night, she said.
"At the end of the day, the most important part is making sure people’s votes are counted. We were successful in that and had a high voter turnout. It went really well and really smoothly," White said.
Start dates
Winners of local elections in Bismarck and Mandan will begin their terms within a month or so.
Mandan Mayor Tim Helbling and City Commisioners Michael Braun and Joseph Camisa will be sworn in on June 23. Camisa is a newcomer to the commission.
Bismarck City Commissioners Mark Splonskowski and Steve Marquardt also will begin their terms on June 23. Splonskowski is a newcomer to the commission.
Bismarck School Board members Dan Eastgate and Donnell Preskey Hushka will begin their duties on July 13. Both are newcomers to the board.
Mandan School Board members Kama Hoovestol and Marnie Piehl will begin their terms on July 20. Both are incumbents.
Reach Bilal Suleiman at 701-250-8261 or Bilal.Suleiman@bismarcktribune.com
