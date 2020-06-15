June election won’t set primary record; new votes don’t change outcomes

None of the seven counties whose canvassed results were not posted Monday make up a part of District 8.

The June election was conducted entirely by mail-in ballot due to the coronavirus pandemic, sparking speculation that it might set a record due to the ease of voting. At the end of election night, voter turnout stood at 153,933, and Deputy Secretary of State Jim Silrum said at the time that about 41,000 of the 196,000 mail-in ballots that had been sent out to voters statewide had not yet been returned.

But the additional ballots reported Monday represent only about 11% of that total.

"It isn’t a record," Jaeger told the Tribune. "It would have been if all the 190,090 voters who requested a ballot would have returned a ballot. Depending on the final count, approximately 36,000 ballots requested were not returned."

In the 2012 primary, 175,303 people voted, for a turnout of 33% of eligible voters. One factor was a vote on the University of North Dakota's Fighting Sioux nickname.

Voting by mail was a "success" in Burleigh County this year, White said.