July Fourth was wettest on record in Bismarck; stormy week expected

A record-wet Fourth of July in Bismarck is giving way to a stormy post-holiday workweek.

Severe thunderstorms brought strong winds and heavy rain to much of North Dakota on Saturday, Sunday and early Monday, with National Weather Service rain reports approaching 2 ½ inches in some areas. The start of Mandan's Art in the Park event was delayed for several hours Sunday due to minor damage from a storm the night before.

Another storm that pushed through early Monday dropped 1.56 inches of rain on Bismarck, breaking the city's July Fourth record of 1.14 inches set in 1901, according to the weather service.

More storms are expected the rest of the week.

"The weather pattern that will spawn a multiday thunderstorm risk is in response to a rather peculiar jet stream setup," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said. "A potent storm forcing cool air into the Northwest will clash with a dome of high pressure anchored over the Plains, setting the stage for thunderstorms to erupt."

AccuWeather describes the setup as a derecho. That's a storm complex that causes damage continuously or intermittently for 400 miles or more along a 60-mile-wide or more swath, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Storm Prediction Center. A derecho that hit eastern South Dakota in May caused widespread damage and left two people dead.

Storms this week in North Dakota could produce strong winds and torrential rains, leading to wind damage and also flash flooding in the west.

"These repeated rounds of thunderstorms could produce heavy rainfall on the order of 2-3 inches in a short period of time, elevating the risk for rapidly rising water, including flooding of creeks and streams as well as roadways," AccuWeather Meteorologist La Troy Thornton said.

The National Weather Service's state forecast calls for a chance of thunderstorms every day into the weekend. The forecast for Bismarck-Mandan is similar, with the threat of severe storms diminishing later in the week.

