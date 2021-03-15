Judge won't dismiss case against 85-year-old driver in fatal pedestrian crash

A judge on Monday refused to dismiss felony charges against an 85-year-old Bismarck woman accused of killing a pedestrian with her vehicle, rejecting her attorney's claim that prosecutors are treating the case differently than a similar one 13 years ago.
Bertha Harper was charged last June with negligent homicide and failure to report a crash that police said caused the death of Amber Rebel, 33.
Defense attorney Tom Dickson asked South Central District Judge Daniel Borgen to dismiss the case, saying the Burleigh County State’s Attorney's Office practices selective prosecution. He referenced a 2008 crash in which a pedestrian was struck and killed but the driver was never charged. When compared to his client’s case there was “virtually nothing different,” Dickson said.
“It’s about special people being treated specially,” he said.
The driver in the 2008 case, Victor Richter, was “a wonderful person,” Dickson said, but the attorney added “we need to treat Bertha Harper the same.”
Dickson did not clarify why he considered Richter to be "special."
The circumstances of the two cases are much different, Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Anna Argenti argued. The case referenced by Dickson was handled by then-assistant state’s attorney Julie Lawyer, who is now state’s attorney. Lawyer testified Monday that she based her 2008 decision not to charge the driver on crash worksheets, witness statements and police reports.
Argenti said she reviewed police reports, went to the crash scene and weighed evidence from Harper’s vehicle before filing charges in the 2020 crash. She used her own prosecutorial discretion “and I made a decision to charge the case,” she said.
“I personally have no idea who is a prominent family in Bismarck and Burleigh County and who is not,” Argenti said.
Borgen in a ruling filed early Monday afternoon said the facts and circumstances of the two cases are different. There were five eyewitnesses in the crash that involved Richter. One of them who followed Richter after the crash testified Monday that it was clear Richter did not know he had hit anyone. The crashes occurred at different times of the year. Richter’s crash was at a busy intersection with a stoplight. Harper’s was at the driveway of an apartment building. No evidence suggested anyone followed her after the crash to see if she knew she had hit someone, Borgen said.
“Harper has presented no evidence, other than vague assertions, of any improper motive on the part of the State,” Borgen wrote, adding “the State’s decision to decline prosecuting Victor Richter in 2008 does not change the existence of probable cause to charge Harper with the current crimes in this case.”
Police on June 3 responded to a report of a hit-and-run at a Gateway Avenue apartment building. Three people reported seeing a white SUV make a right turn from the apartment driveway, strike a pedestrian and drive away, Bismarck Police Officer Joe Peterson testified during Harper’s hearing.
Video from a nearby business showed her vehicle leaving the area about the time the 911 call came in, and police found blue jean fibers on a tire of Harper’s vehicle, Peterson said. Rebel was wearing blue jeans at the time of the crash, the officer said.
Harper’s trial is to start Wednesday and is scheduled for three days.
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com