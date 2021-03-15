Judge won't dismiss case against 85-year-old driver in fatal pedestrian crash

Argenti said she reviewed police reports, went to the crash scene and weighed evidence from Harper’s vehicle before filing charges in the 2020 crash. She used her own prosecutorial discretion “and I made a decision to charge the case,” she said.

“I personally have no idea who is a prominent family in Bismarck and Burleigh County and who is not,” Argenti said.

Borgen in a ruling filed early Monday afternoon said the facts and circumstances of the two cases are different. There were five eyewitnesses in the crash that involved Richter. One of them who followed Richter after the crash testified Monday that it was clear Richter did not know he had hit anyone. The crashes occurred at different times of the year. Richter’s crash was at a busy intersection with a stoplight. Harper’s was at the driveway of an apartment building. No evidence suggested anyone followed her after the crash to see if she knew she had hit someone, Borgen said.

“Harper has presented no evidence, other than vague assertions, of any improper motive on the part of the State,” Borgen wrote, adding “the State’s decision to decline prosecuting Victor Richter in 2008 does not change the existence of probable cause to charge Harper with the current crimes in this case.”