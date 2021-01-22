Judge weighing evidence in trafficking case says state's case is not strong

A judge considering whether there is enough evidence to move a human trafficking case to trial in Bismarck told the prosecutor on Friday he’s not convinced.
South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick took the case of Jiang Jennings, 56, and Lance Jacobson, 65, both of Hanover Park, Illinois, under advisement. It’s an action he said should tell Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer that she doesn’t have a strong case.
“I’m going to have to read between the lines to get there,” Romanick told her.
Jennings and Jacobson were charged with facilitating prostitution after a September raid at Hong Kong Spa in Bismarck. Additional charges of sexual servitude and forced labor human trafficking were filed in December.
Workers at the spa got $10 from a one-hour massage for which customers paid $80, Bismarck Police Detective Jerry Stein testified at the Friday preliminary hearing. The employees worked 12-hour shifts seven days a week, and some paid $20 per night to live at the spa, he said.
The workers told police they thought they were recruited for legitimate work but were pressured into performing sex acts after they arrived, according to Stein. Undercover work by police officers and an informant equipped with video and audio gear showed that those acts could have been carried out, he said.
Jennings and Jacobson coerced workers by subjecting them to debt bondage, Lawyer said. They required workers to repay travel expenses incurred in bringing them to Bismarck, either by providing services or by making payments, the prosecutor said.
Jackson Lofgren, the attorney for Jennings, argued that his client was never seen at the spa by police, and that the state did not show the workers were coerced into continuing at their jobs. He said workers were free to come and go, had large amounts of cash in their luggage and weren’t threatened.
“If you took everything Detective Stein testified as true, the evidence might support the facilitation of prostitution charge,” Lofgren said. “There’s no coercion here.”
The new charges came about without further investigation, said Tom Dickson, attorney for Jacobson. He echoed Lofgren’s assertion that there was no evidence of forced labor or coercion. Police during the execution of a search warrant found no evidence of restraint items used to keep employees from leaving.
“If this is a wage complaint or an hours complaint it belongs someplace other than in a Class A felony charge,” Dickson said. “Whether they’re underpaid or overworked I don’t know, but that doesn’t make it a Class A felony.”
Romanick said he wanted to look more closely at the statutes and the definitions within them before ruling.
“There are nuggets that I can pull out of here that may lead to probable cause, but then again they might not,” the judge said.
Jennings, Jacobson and a third man, Craig Grorud of Bismarck, are already scheduled for trial on the facilitation charges in March. Romanick will make his ruling on the new charges next week. Court records do not show that the additional charges have been filed against Grorud.
