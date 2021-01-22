Judge weighing evidence in trafficking case says state's case is not strong

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jennings and Jacobson coerced workers by subjecting them to debt bondage, Lawyer said. They required workers to repay travel expenses incurred in bringing them to Bismarck, either by providing services or by making payments, the prosecutor said.

Jackson Lofgren, the attorney for Jennings, argued that his client was never seen at the spa by police, and that the state did not show the workers were coerced into continuing at their jobs. He said workers were free to come and go, had large amounts of cash in their luggage and weren’t threatened.

“If you took everything Detective Stein testified as true, the evidence might support the facilitation of prostitution charge,” Lofgren said. “There’s no coercion here.”

The new charges came about without further investigation, said Tom Dickson, attorney for Jacobson. He echoed Lofgren’s assertion that there was no evidence of forced labor or coercion. Police during the execution of a search warrant found no evidence of restraint items used to keep employees from leaving.

“If this is a wage complaint or an hours complaint it belongs someplace other than in a Class A felony charge,” Dickson said. “Whether they’re underpaid or overworked I don’t know, but that doesn’t make it a Class A felony.”