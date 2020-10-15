Judge tosses civil suit in 2016 police shooting

A federal judge has dismissed a civil lawsuit filed by a man who alleged two Bismarck police officers used excessive force when they shot him in 2016, court documents show.
Travis Clark also named the city of Bismarck in the suit, saying the officers had not been properly trained and that the department had policies in place that fostered unconstitutional conduct.
Clark in January 2016 was wanted on a felony burglary warrant for allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home while carrying a revolver. Officers Dan Salander and Michael Carlson on Jan. 31 of that year saw Clark walk out of a mobile home on University Drive and ordered him to put his hands up. Clark got into his car, and the officers fired after he made movements they believed indicated he was going for a gun, police said at the time.
The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation looked into the shooting and cleared Salander and Carlson of any wrongdoing.
Clark sued in February 2018, seeking money damages for past and future medical expenses, and for pain and suffering. He claimed the officers had no information that he had a weapon, did not see him with a gun, and fired their weapons when there was no danger present.
The officers and the city last May asked U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor to dismiss the suit. Traynor ruled in their favor Wednesday.
Under North Dakota law, Carlson and Salander are presumed to have performed their duty correctly unless evidence shows otherwise, according to Traynor.
“Clark bears the burden of proof to show the Officers’ force was unreasonable,” he said. “He failed to do so.”
Clark cited “little evidence other than his own deposition” to support his claim that officers did not warn him before firing their weapons, Traynor said. The officers provided evidence, including third-party eyewitness testimony, that they did not use excessive force, the judge said.
Officers had reason to believe Clark had a gun, they knew his criminal history, and he refused to listen to their commands, according to the judge. It was reasonable for the officers “to believe Clark was attempting to evade arrest by reaching for a gun,” Traynor said.
Clark’s attorney, Nicolette Ward of Chicago, and Randall Bakke, the attorney representing the officers and the city, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
