Judge tosses civil suit in 2016 police shooting

A federal judge has dismissed a civil lawsuit filed by a man who alleged two Bismarck police officers used excessive force when they shot him in 2016, court documents show.

Travis Clark also named the city of Bismarck in the suit, saying the officers had not been properly trained and that the department had policies in place that fostered unconstitutional conduct.

Clark in January 2016 was wanted on a felony burglary warrant for allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home while carrying a revolver. Officers Dan Salander and Michael Carlson on Jan. 31 of that year saw Clark walk out of a mobile home on University Drive and ordered him to put his hands up. Clark got into his car, and the officers fired after he made movements they believed indicated he was going for a gun, police said at the time.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation looked into the shooting and cleared Salander and Carlson of any wrongdoing.

Clark sued in February 2018, seeking money damages for past and future medical expenses, and for pain and suffering. He claimed the officers had no information that he had a weapon, did not see him with a gun, and fired their weapons when there was no danger present.

