Judge sentences former State Penitentiary guard to 3 years for smuggling to inmate

A former North Dakota State Penitentiary guard who pleaded guilty to sneaking drugs and a cellphone to an inmate in exchange for money has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Matthew Taylor, 39, of Mandan, was charged with two felonies in November 2020 following an investigation by the state Highway Patrol. Taylor worked as a correctional officer at the penitentiary in Bismarck from March to November of that year, according to the Patrol’s affidavit. He was fired after the investigation, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said.

He pleaded guilty in March 2022. The most serious charge against him carried a possible 20-year prison sentence.

Taylor when changing his plea admitted to delivering the cellphone to an inmate on one occasion and a cigarette package that contained methamphetamine on another. Investigators corroborated wire transfers of money to Taylor near the dates of the deliveries, authorities said.

South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr on Wednesday suspended all but three years of a 10-year prison sentence. Taylor must also spend two years on probation, court records show.

Joshua Gomez, the inmate who received the goods, was sentenced to four years in prison to be served at the same time as his current sentence. Gomez spent nine years in prison after pleading guilty to a sex offence in 2006. He was sent back in 2018 because of a parole violation. His release date is 2027.

