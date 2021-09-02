 Skip to main content
Judge sentences Bismarck man to 10 years for child sex crime
Judge sentences Bismarck man to 10 years for child sex crime

A Bismarck man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for raping a young girl and giving her a venereal disease.

A Burleigh County jury in May convicted Paxton Heywood, 23, of a sex crime that carried a possible 20-year prison term. South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig on Thursday suspended 10 years of a 20-year sentence and ordered Heywood to spend five years on supervised probation after his release. He also must register as a sex offender.

Heywood was charged in October 2019. An adult family member alerted police after the girl’s diagnosis.

Heywood appeared at the sentencing by video from state penitentiary where he is in custody from an unrelated case. Defense attorney Joshua Weatherspoon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Paxton Heywood

