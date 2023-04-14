The North Dakota Supreme Court has upheld a district court judge’s decision to deny a sentence reduction request from a man who killed four family members in 1992.

South Central District Judge Bobbi Weiler last June ruled that the law under which Michael Neugebauer sought the reduction can’t be applied retroactively. The high court agreed in an opinion filed Thursday.

Neugebauer was 15 when he shot his father, mother, sister and brother at the family’s Menoken-area home east of Bismarck. He pleaded guilty to one count of murder in 1993, and in early 1994 pleaded guilty to the other three counts. He was sentenced to life in prison on each count.

Weiler in June said the state law that addresses sentence reductions for juveniles convicted as adults did not go into effect until August 2017 and can’t be applied retroactively. Neugebauer’s sentences were final 30 days after they were entered in late 1993 and early 1994, because he did not appeal, the judge said.

Neugebauer will be eligible for parole in 2027.