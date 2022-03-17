Judge rejects former trooper's plea agreement on sex assault charge

A judge has rejected a plea agreement that would have kept a former North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper from going to trial on a charge of sexual assault.

Attorneys for Steven Johnson and prosecutors handling the case were to try to iron out the matter during a Thursday hearing, but it was delayed until March 31.

South Central District Judge James Hill in late February rejected the deal between Johnson and prosecutors. Johnson was to enter an Alford plea to a lesser charge of disorderly conduct. Under an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges evidence in the case would lead to a conviction. Courts treat it as a guilty plea.

Johnson was charged with misdemeanor sexual assault last November. A woman told police Johnson inappropriately touched her as she slept on a couch during a December 2020 party at a Bismarck home.

An investigation into a complaint of sexual assault led to Johnson’s firing in November, according to the Patrol. He was a regional commander at the time, and had served as the agency’s security director from March 2016 to July 2020 -- a position that's in charge of protection for the governor, among other duties.

Defense attorney Chris Redmann told the Tribune earlier that Johnson would plead to disorderly conduct. The agreement called for a deferred imposition of sentence, meaning the offense wouldn't be on Johnson’s record if he didn't violate the terms of probation. Johnson decided to enter into the plea rather than “gamble on a 'he said, she said' case,” Redmann said.

“If the jury believed her, then he has a sexual assault on his record,” Redmann said. “That would be catastrophic for him, his career and his family.”

Johnson admits to touching the woman on her shoulder and arm in an effort to wake her but denies any inappropriate touch. Redmann in the past said the charges were brought by someone who had a grudge against Johnson and the case “reeks of revenge.”

Hill in an order signed Feb. 28 said Johnson’s “carefully worded 'admission'” that he touched the woman’s arm and neck in an attempt to wake her up “does not meet the definition of 'reckless' conduct' under state law. Hill also said no statement about the agreement was offered by the woman.

Special Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Katie Nechiporenko on March 8 requested a hearing “for the purpose of resolving all issues related to the rejected plea agreement and victim’s approval of the disposition of the case.”

Another former trooper, Travis Skar, 40, has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor sexual assault. He is accused of inappropriately touching a woman in a hot tub during a social gathering in the summer of 2020. He was charged in February. Patrol spokesman Sgt. Wade Kadrmas told the Tribune that Skar "was terminated following an internal investigation related to employee misconduct" that was "not specific to the recent charge."

Skar was listed as a witness in Johnson's case. Skar’s trial is scheduled for April 22, court documents show.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

