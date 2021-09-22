Judge pulls probation from Bismarck woman in 6 criminal cases

A Bismarck woman with a lengthy criminal history has been sentenced to three years in prison after a judge revoked her probation in six Burleigh and Morton county cases for several probation violations including a positive drug test.
Jessalyn Begley, 35, must also complete chemical dependency and mental health evaluations and treatment while incarcerated.
South Central District Judge Cynthia Feland on Wednesday accepted the sentencing recommendations of Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter and Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Mindy Anderson. The judge sentenced Begley to eight years in prison with five years suspended on the most serious past drug convictions. Feland further ordered Begley to spend two years on probation after her release from prison.
The six cases include more than 20 convictions for drugs, burglary, criminal mischief and terrorizing.
Defense attorney Grant Walker asked for a 1 ½-year prison term that included treatment for drug abuse. Begley admitted to five probation violations, including a positive methamphetamine test, failure to report for treatment and failure to report to her probation officer. Before being sentenced she told Feland she couldn’t change what she’d done in the past but wanted to put it behind her.
“Whatever the sentence is today, I just want to get my time started so I can pay my dues and move past it,” Begley said.
Feland noted that Begley has done well on programs while in custody but added that probation will be beneficial after she completes treatment.
“Without somebody there to help you get on a better path, you’re just going to keep going down the same cycle,” the judge said.
Begley was on probation when she was arrested in August. Metro Area Narcotics Task Force officers said they found nearly 1 ½ pounds of meth, digital scales and stacks of money in her possession. She’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing in that case on Oct. 4.
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com