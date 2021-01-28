Judge moves human trafficking case to trial

A judge who was unsure last week about the soundness of a human trafficking case has ruled that enough evidence exists to move the matter to trial.

The state through the testimony of Bismarck Police Detective Jerry Stein was able to show probable cause that Jiang Jennings, 56, and Lance Jacobson, 65, both of Hanover Park, Illinois, coerced workers at the Hong Kong Spa through the use of debt bondage, South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick said in an order filed Wednesday.

Jennings and Jacobson were charged with facilitating prostitution after a September raid at the Bismarck spa. Additional charges of sexual servitude and forced labor human trafficking were filed in December.

Workers were required to pay travel expenses incurred in bringing them to Bismarck and returning to their homes, either by providing services or making payments, Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer argued at a Jan. 22 preliminary hearing. They were paid $10 from a one-hour massage for which customers paid $80, Stein testified. Employees worked 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, and some paid $20 a night to sleep at the spa, the detective said.

