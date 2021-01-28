Judge moves human trafficking case to trial

A judge who was unsure last week about the soundness of a human trafficking case has ruled that enough evidence exists to move the matter to trial.
The state through the testimony of Bismarck Police Detective Jerry Stein was able to show probable cause that Jiang Jennings, 56, and Lance Jacobson, 65, both of Hanover Park, Illinois, coerced workers at the Hong Kong Spa through the use of debt bondage, South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick said in an order filed Wednesday.
Jennings and Jacobson were charged with facilitating prostitution after a September raid at the Bismarck spa. Additional charges of sexual servitude and forced labor human trafficking were filed in December.
Workers were required to pay travel expenses incurred in bringing them to Bismarck and returning to their homes, either by providing services or making payments, Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer argued at a Jan. 22 preliminary hearing. They were paid $10 from a one-hour massage for which customers paid $80, Stein testified. Employees worked 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, and some paid $20 a night to sleep at the spa, the detective said.
The workers told police they thought they were recruited for legitimate work but were pressured into performing sex acts after they arrived, according to Stein. Undercover work by police officers and an informant equipped with video and audio gear showed that those acts could have been carried out, he said.
Attorneys for Jennings and Jacobson argued that the workers were not coerced because they were free to come and go, had large amounts of cash in their luggage and weren’t threatened.
Romanick said at the preliminary hearing that he was “going to have to read between the lines” to find that coercion might have been used. He wanted time to look more closely at the statutes and definitions within them before making a ruling.
The judge in his Wednesday ruling said Stein’s testimony was enough to move the case forward as it showed “probable cause to the Court that coercion was used in the form of debt bondage."
“Without that witness the Court would likely have not found probable cause for these charges,” the judge said.
Jennings and Jacobson are scheduled for trial April 28-29 on the human trafficking charges, court documents show. They and another man, Craig Grorud of Bismarck, are set for a four-day trial starting March 29 to face facilitation of prostitution charges.
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com