Judge moves attempted murder charge against driver to trial

A South Central District judge has ruled that an attempted murder charge against a woman accused of rear-ending a motorcyclist at more than 100 mph north of Bismarck can move to trial.

Judge Bonnie Storbakken in a Thursday ruling said prosecutors met the burden of probable cause in the allegation that Dazechnae Willis, 28, “took a substantial step toward causing the death of another human being.”

Willis also is charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment in the Aug. 28, 2019, crash on U.S. Highway 83. Her two young children were passengers in the vehicle she was driving. She was southbound about 4 miles north of Baldwin -- between Bismarck and Wilton -- when her SUV struck Kelsey Schaefer, who was riding a 1996 Harley Davidson, from the rear, authorities allege.

Schaefer and the bike were thrown under the tandem axles of a semitrailer. He suffered a serious brain injury and multiple other injuries that required months of hospitalization and physical therapy, the Highway Patrol said in an affidavit. Willis and her children were not injured. She was living in Minot at the time but now is living in Denver.

Data downloaded from Willis’ vehicle showed she was going 107 mph and accelerating just before the crash, Trooper Robert Moyle testified at Willis’ preliminary hearing. There we no signs that she applied her brakes, the trooper said.

The evidence showed “that this was an intentional act,” Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer said at the hearing. She did not offer a theory on what prompted the alleged incident.

Defense attorney Kyle Weinberger argued that the charge of reckless endangerment fit the state’s allegations but added “we don’t have showing of intent for the underlying charge of murder.”

Storbakken scheduled a three-day trial starting April 19.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.