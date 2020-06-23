Judge hands down 20-year sentence in cyberstalking, exploitation case

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced a Bismarck man to 20 years in prison for using a hidden camera to video a female guest in his home and sharing the images with others using fraudulent emails and social media accounts, U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley said.

Curtis McGarvey, 52, in March pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of cyberstalking. He originally was charged with multiple counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor, child neglect and terrorizing. Authorities said the incidents occurred from September 2016 to January 2017 and in the first four months of 2018.

McGarvey targeted and exploited the child victim and the sentence was “a just result to punish this defendant and deter others,” Wrigley said.

William Skees, the attorney representing McGarvey, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland also ordered McGarvey to pay $4,900 in restitution to the victim’s family.

McGarvey said in March that he was addicted to pornography but the first images he captured were made inadvertently during a test of equipment that was to be used at his pharmacy business. For any subsequent images “I take full responsibility,” he said. Anxiety and depression medication he was taking around the time of the incidents took the guilt away from his actions, McGarvey said, adding that part of his reason for entering a guilty plea was to spare his family and the girl from going through the trial process.

