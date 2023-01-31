Judge dismisses robbery charge against Mandan man

A judge has dismissed the charge filed against a man accused of pointing a knife at a Bismarck convenience store employee.

South Central District Judge Cynthia Feland at a Tuesday hearing found there was not enough evidence for the case against Jacob Thomas, 29, of Mandan, to move toward trial, according to court documents.

Thomas was charged in September after the employee gave police a description of man who allegedly approached the counter, pulled a knife and demanded money, according to a police affidavit. Police said they arrested him at an apartment complex a block away after confirming him as the suspect through surveillance footage, the document states.

Thomas faced a possible 10-year prison term on the felony robbery charge. Defense attorney Justin Balzer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.