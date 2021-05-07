Judge dismisses part of lawsuit filed against BIA over reservation death

A judge has dismissed one claim in a wrongful death lawsuit filed against the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs and two of its agents in the 2017 death of a Standing Rock Reservation man, saying the officers were in compliance with all training provisions.
The family of George “Ryan” Gipp in a lawsuit filed in July 2020 claims Gipp was unarmed, obeyed instructions and posed no threat to law enforcement when he was shot by BIA Officers Raymond Webb and Gary Sandland Jr. No criminal charges were filed against the officers.
Gipp’s family in the lawsuit alleges excessive force, assault and battery, negligence on the part of the officers for which the BIA is liable, and negligence by the BIA in its training of the officers. The family seeks unspecified money damages.
U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor in an order signed last week agreed with one part of a motion made in August 2020 by then-U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley. The United States “presented unrefuted evidence that the officers were in compliance with all mandatory training provisions at the time of the shooting,” Traynor said.
The ruling doesn't change the face of the case, said Thomas Conlin, Minneapolis attorney representing Gipp's family.
"There was no reason or justification to taser and fatally shoot Ryan Gipp, who provided no resistance, and who was unarmed and at all times completely cooperative with law enforcement," Conlin said.
Acting U.S. Attorney Nick Chase when contacted by the Tribune said he could not comment on a pending case.
Traynor denied Wrigley’s request to dismiss the family’s claim of negligence. The family has alleged assault and battery, which are intentional acts, and negligence, which is unintentional. The family “will almost certainly have to settle upon one theory or the other,” Traynor said, but he added that he at this stage is “not addressing the facts," but only whether the issues have been properly pleaded, which he said they have.
More motions might be made by the government but likely not until discovery is completed, "which will take many months," Conlin said. "Discovery" is a legal term referring to evidence exchanged by attorneys on opposite sides of a case. No trial date is listed in court documents.
