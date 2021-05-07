Judge dismisses part of lawsuit filed against BIA over reservation death

A judge has dismissed one claim in a wrongful death lawsuit filed against the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs and two of its agents in the 2017 death of a Standing Rock Reservation man, saying the officers were in compliance with all training provisions.

The family of George “Ryan” Gipp in a lawsuit filed in July 2020 claims Gipp was unarmed, obeyed instructions and posed no threat to law enforcement when he was shot by BIA Officers Raymond Webb and Gary Sandland Jr. No criminal charges were filed against the officers.

Gipp’s family in the lawsuit alleges excessive force, assault and battery, negligence on the part of the officers for which the BIA is liable, and negligence by the BIA in its training of the officers. The family seeks unspecified money damages.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor in an order signed last week agreed with one part of a motion made in August 2020 by then-U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley. The United States “presented unrefuted evidence that the officers were in compliance with all mandatory training provisions at the time of the shooting,” Traynor said.

The ruling doesn't change the face of the case, said Thomas Conlin, Minneapolis attorney representing Gipp's family.