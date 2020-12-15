Judge dismisses DAPL lawsuit that claimed excessive force, civil rights violations

A federal judge has thrown out the lawsuit of an Arizona man who claimed North Dakota law enforcement officers injured him and violated his civil rights during the Dakota Access Pipeline protests.

Marcus Mitchell, 24, placed himself where he knew less-than-lethal weapons were being used and failed to show that law enforcement officers treated him any differently than anyone else at the protests, U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor said in a Dec. 10 order.

Mitchell filed the lawsuit in July. He claimed he was subjected to “excessive violence” by officers who fired beanbag rounds in January 2017 at unarmed protesters, including himself. One round struck him in the left eye, resulting in long-term vision, hearing and smell problems and chronic pain, he alleged. He sought unspecified money damages.

Mitchell was backed by the Chicago-based MacArthur Justice Center, which uses the courts to advocate for human rights and social justice. The center did not respond to email requests for comment.

Mitchell was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and obstruction of a government function. The charges eventually were dismissed; the terms of the dismissal have not been publicly disclosed.