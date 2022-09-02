Judge dismisses charges against one in prostitution case

A judge has dismissed a felony charge against one of two people accused of promoting prostitution at a Bismarck massage business.

Yanhong Liu Coble, 48, and David Coble, 54, both of Bismarck, were charged with promoting prostitution in June. The charges followed an investigation of the business that started in February 2021.

Three men questioned after police saw them leave the Mapleton Avenue business said they paid for massage services by credit card and for sex acts with cash. Police in forming the case also used bank transaction records and information from the North Dakota Secretary of State’s Office to verify ownership of the business.

Yanhong Liu Coble was a registered agent of Cherry Blossom Massage and her name appeared on a bank account associated with the business, according to court documents. But South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr said there was “no evidence that she managed the day-to-day affairs” of the business.

Bahr at an Aug. 19 preliminary hearing asked attorneys for written arguments about evidence in the case. In a decision filed Wednesday, Bahr said Yanhong Liu Coble was not identified by an employee of the business as the boss, and no information was provided that she received money from workers.

Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Dennis Ingold argued that both Cobles signed agreements on behalf of the business and had access to the business bank account. Bahr agreed Yanhong Liu Coble had “at least some general involvement in the business,” but “not the type of day-to-day involvement from which it can be presumed she knew about payments, tips, and sexual acts or sexual contact being provided by workers in exchange for money.”

David Coble signed documents such as checks to pay workers and signed agreements on behalf of the business, Bahr wrote. He was the sole member of Cherry Blossom, which is a member-managed limited liability company. He also controlled or had access to the payment processing account, and as such would know about tips of $100 to $200 to employees for massages that cost $77. He also hired or contracted with unlicensed workers to perform massages, the judge wrote, adding an inference could be drawn “that he would not do so if his intent was to provide massage services,” Bahr said.

David Coble will enter a plea at a Sept. 13 arraignment. His defense attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Yanhong Liu Coble's attorney, Paul Merkens, declined comment.