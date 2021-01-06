Judge dismisses 2 charges in break-ins case

A judge has dismissed two of the 10 felony charges against a Mandan man police said was involved in a string of Bismarck break-ins, saying the prosecution didn't produce enough evidence to support the accusations.

Justin Locke, 29, was charged in December in connection with break-ins at several buildings. A number of items including electronics, checkbooks, identifying information and a gun were stolen, according to police. Locke was charged with seven conspiracy felonies, two theft charges, and one count of unauthorized use of a credit card, court records show.

South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig on Tuesday dismissed felony charges of unauthorized use of a credit card and theft of a credit card after hearing testimony from an officer who had not investigated those charges. Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Scott Miller called Bismarck Police Detective Joseph VanNeste to testify, but VanNeste could do so only from an affidavit prepared by another officer.

Hearsay evidence is allowed at a preliminary hearing and the affidavit was presented to the defense as part of discovery, Miller said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Defense attorney Josh Weatherspoon said not having the right officers subpoenaed to testify "is problematic when the state is supposed to be pursuing justice."