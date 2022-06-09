Judge denies sentence reduction for man who killed 4 family members in 1992

A judge has let stand the life sentences of a man who pleaded guilty as a teenager to the 1992 shooting deaths of four family members, saying a law regarding sentence reductions went into effect after Michael Neugebauer's sentence was final and can't be applied retroactively.

South Central District Judge Bobbi Weiler in a 22-page order filed Wednesday also noted that the nature of the offense committed by Neugebauer "weighs heavily against a sentence reduction."

Neugebauer was 15 when he shot his father, mother, sister and brother at the family’s Menoken-area home east of Bismarck. He pleaded guilty to one count of murder in 1993, and in early 1994 pleaded guilty to the other three counts. He was sentenced to life in prison on each count.

Neugebauer filed a motion for a sentence reduction in October 2020. A hearing date was set, but Weiler issued an order that month denying the motion and canceling the hearing. Neugebauer appealed to the State Supreme Court, arguing the lower court was wrong to deny the motion without a hearing. The justices agreed with Neugebauer, and a hearing was held this past March.

Weiler ruled that Neugebauer’s sentences were final 30 days after they were entered in late 1993 and early 1994, because he did not appeal. The state law that addresses sentence reductions for juveniles convicted as adults did not go into effect until August 2017 and can’t be applied retroactively, the judge said.

Steve Balaban, the attorney who represented Neugebauer at the March hearing, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Weiler in her order stated Neugebauer’s motion “must be denied,” but she also addressed a number of other factors outlined in state law “should the Supreme Court disagree with the court.”

The nature of the offense was “extremely gruesome and inconceivable,” the judge wrote, saying it weighed heavily against a sentence reduction. Neugebauer retrieved a gun from a distance, loaded it, brought extra ammunition and reloaded the gun during the killings, the judge said.

“He shot every victim at least two times, including shooting his mother in the head at close range or by contact of the gun against her head,” Weiler wrote.

Some factors -- his character, response to treatment, and that he’s not likely to reoffend -- worked in Neugebauer’s favor but were not outweighed by the harm done, the planning of the acts, and his continued blame of the criminal justice system, according to Weiler.

“He admits he committed the murders, but states that it would not have happened if the police and others would have stopped his father from abusing him,” she wrote. “Neugebauer cannot be completely rehabilitated until he admits and takes responsibility for the entirety of the crime and his actions.”

Case background

Neugebauer at the March hearing said he'd endured years of abuse by his father and sister. On the day of the murders, he got a gun from his grandmother's house, which was in the same farmyard.

He loaded it and went back to get some personal belongings from his room. His mother tried to stop him, and once he was inside family members wouldn’t let him out. His father saw the gun and said he was going to get one too.

“I just wanted out. I couldn’t get out,” Neugebauer said. “He turned and I shot.”

After he shot his father, "Everything was like looking into a tunnel, instantly," Neugebauer said.

His sister appeared, and he shot her “almost on reflex.” His mother grabbed him and the gun went off again. He chased his mother outside and shot her, then came back in the house. He reloaded the gun and shot his brother twice.

He attempted aid to his brother to no avail. He moved his mother’s body from the front yard, then drove west. He spent the night by the river, picked up his girlfriend the next morning and left for Florida, he testified.

None of that was planned, he said.

“I wanted to leave. Period,” he testified.

Law enforcement caught up with Neugebauer in Florida a couple of weeks later.

Nuegebauer in five years can again ask the court for a sentence reduction. If that’s denied, he can make a final motion five years later, according to Weiler’s document.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.