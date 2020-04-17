Job Service shifting, adjusting to handle influx of unemployment claims

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Job Service North Dakota has shifted employees to different roles and some departments are working around the clock as they look for ways to handle an unemployment claim volume that has spiked during the new coronavirus pandemic.

Between March 16 and Wednesday, the agency handled more than 51,000 claims.

“Regular in a year is around 20,000,” said Sarah Arntson, communications officer at Job Service. “This is representing more than two years of work since the 16th of March.”

That doesn’t include the nearly 6,000 claims made for each of two new programs put in place since April 4: Pandemic Unemployment Insurance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment. Job Service on Wednesday distributed almost $1 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, a $600 boost that Arntson said “tops off any unemployment claim.”

Nearly half of the claims came from four job sectors as of the week ending April 11, according to the agency's Labor Market Information website. About 8,900 food preparation and serving workers filed claims. Construction and extraction workers accounted for about 5,700. Nearly 5,300 production workers and more than 4,700 who work in sales and related fields filed claims in that time period, the website shows.