Job Service shifting, adjusting to handle influx of unemployment claims

Job Service North Dakota has shifted employees to different roles and some departments are working around the clock as they look for ways to handle an unemployment claim volume that has spiked during the new coronavirus pandemic.
Between March 16 and Wednesday, the agency handled more than 51,000 claims.
“Regular in a year is around 20,000,” said Sarah Arntson, communications officer at Job Service. “This is representing more than two years of work since the 16th of March.”
That doesn’t include the nearly 6,000 claims made for each of two new programs put in place since April 4: Pandemic Unemployment Insurance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment. Job Service on Wednesday distributed almost $1 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, a $600 boost that Arntson said “tops off any unemployment claim.”
Nearly half of the claims came from four job sectors as of the week ending April 11, according to the agency's Labor Market Information website. About 8,900 food preparation and serving workers filed claims. Construction and extraction workers accounted for about 5,700. Nearly 5,300 production workers and more than 4,700 who work in sales and related fields filed claims in that time period, the website shows.
To handle the extra volume, Job Service has transferred workers from local offices to do work usually done at the claims center in Bismarck. Most are working remotely. About 98% of the claims are filed online, but staff can register claims by phone for people who don’t have access to a computer. Callers first listen to a recording, answer some questions and are routed to a representative who can answer their questions or check the status of a claim, Arntson said.
People filing claims online will select one of three types of claims: regular unemployment insurance (shown in red on the Job Service website), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (a blue box) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (green box).
“Everyone should apply first to the red box,” Arntson said. “If they get a nonmonetary determination, they go to the green box.” The blue box is for people who are already receiving unemployment benefits and want to file for a 13-week extension as they near the end of their benefit period.
Some applicants have been upset because they haven’t received a response about a Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claim they filed after being denied for a regular unemployment insurance claim, Arntson said.
Job Service will take the application, keep the information, and notify the applicant of the outcome, adding that the agency is still working with the U.S. Department of Labor on how to distribute funds from the new programs.
The center is still taking calls during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Staff is “working after hours, weekends and holidays on other duties required to keep the agency operating,” Arntson said.
Upper management personnel are on hand on weekends, and IT staff has shifted schedules “so teams are working all the time,” Arntson said. Communications staff also work weekends “so we stay current and people know about changes as they happen,” Arntson said.
Online claims can be filed at any time of day, but the system shuts down from 10 p.m. to midnight for batch processing, Arntson said.
