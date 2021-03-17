Jeep driver cited in crash with empty school bus

A Mohall woman was cited Tuesday after the vehicle she was driving collided with a Bismarck school bus on South Seventh Street. No students were on the bus.

Alyssa Wick, 32, was cited for care required and no proof of insurance, Bismarck Police Lt. Jeff Solemsaas said.

The bus and the Jeep Compass that Wick was driving were southbound on Seventh just south of Front Avenue about 2 p.m. Wick attempted a left turn onto Sweet Avenue and pulled into the path of the bus, Solemsaas said. The Jeep had to be towed from the scene. The bus had minor dents and scratches.

The bus driver, 46-year-old David Koryon, was not cited. There were no passengers on the bus and one passenger in Wick’s vehicle. Nobody was injured.

