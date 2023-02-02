The Jamestown School District has disciplined "a handful" of middle school and high school students who directed racist taunts toward members of the Bismarck High School boys basketball team during a game in Jamestown on Tuesday night.

Jamestown Superintendent Robert Lech did not specify the discipline in a statement issued Thursday, or say how many students were held accountable. He said an investigation was done per the district's nondiscrimination and anti-harassment policy.

"Beyond the more immediate consequences for misconduct, Jamestown Public Schools is responsible for facilitating healing with Bismarck High School, players, coaches, fans and community," he said. "We are partnering with Bismarck Public Schools to consider restorative practices that will help all grow from this very unfortunate experience."

Monkey noises and war whooping could be heard coming from the Jamestown student section when two non-white Bismarck players handled the ball. The incidents were caught on video.

Andre Austin, one of the players, released a statement about the experience.

“The student section stood close to the court for the entire game chanting, mocking, bullying and attempting to throw us off our game," he said. "This is my first experience having to endure such hatred and harassment. I love basketball but this isn't the environment that should be allowed.”

Austin’s mother, Savannah Jade Alkire, is seeking change from the Jamestown School District.

“I would love to have a zero tolerance policy implemented on all NDHSAA-sanctioned events,” Alkire said, referring to the North Dakota High School Activities Association, which oversees prep sports in the state. “At the end of the day it's the administrators, the athletic directors, the officials and the coaches' job to protect the kids and stand up for them.”

She posted on Facebook after Lech issued his statement that it wasn't enough, calling it a "half-hearted" apology.

The Jamestown Sun interviewed Jamestown boys basketball coach Jacoby Lloyd after the game.

"My team would rather not have fans if that is the atmosphere that is going to be created," he said. "It's unfortunate that we played such a great game tonight and some fans thought it was funny to say some things that were incredibly inappropriate toward a Bismarck High basketball player. That program is historically a great program, and they take a lot of pride in playing basketball games the right way."

Bismarck boys basketball coach Jordan Wilhelm released a statement through Twitter the morning after the game.

“We strongly condemn all forms of hate speech, racism, and discrimination,” Wilhelm said, adding that the Bismarck program "has been built on the inclusion of indigenous and minority athletes. We stand together.”

High School Activities Association spokesman Tom Mix said incidents involving students or fans are left up to individual schools to investigate.

Lech said Jamestown officials spent about two days investigating.

"Accepting accountability while creating a path to grow from this is who we are, and want to be, as Jamestown Blue Jays," he said.