Jail time ordered for driver who struck police cars

A Mandan woman who police say drove a stolen vehicle that struck two patrol cars and another vehicle will spend 60 days in jail and two years on probation.

Police in February attempted a stop of a reportedly stolen vehicle at a mobile home park, according to an affidavit. The vehicle struck two police cars before officers arrested the driver, Christal Goss, 30, who had refused to put the car in park, police say. Officers then received a report that Goss earlier had struck another vehicle and verified that through surveillance video, the affidavit states.

No injuries were reported.

Goss on Monday pleaded guilty to felony theft of property and fleeing police, and three misdemeanors. South Central District Judge Cynthia Feland sentenced her to 60 days in jail and allowed her credit for 38 days already served. She also ordered Goss to pay $560 in fines and fees and left restitution open for 60 days. Goss will serve her time at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.

Defense attorney William Thomason did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

