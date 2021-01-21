Jail inmate charged with attempted murder for alleged assault of another inmate

An inmate at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center who allegedly beat and kicked another inmate for several minutes on Tuesday has been charged with attempted murder.
Pablo Gonzalez, 29, of Bismarck, was in custody on a number of charges, according to the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department. Gonzalez struck inmate Travis Glass after the two had what was described as a “brief, peaceful conversation,” according to an affidavit.
Glass, of Mandan, had been arrested Jan. 16 on suspicion of violating an order prohibiting contact, the center's website shows. He was being held pending $500 bail.
Deputies who reviewed video surveillance footage said Gonzalez struck Glass more than 20 times before Glass fell to the floor. Gonzalez allegedly continued punching Glass, stomped on his head and choked him until Glass could no longer fight back, then tried to pull Glass away from detention center staff when they responded. Glass did not try to assault Gonzalez, the affidavit says.
The assault lasted six minutes, officials say.
Staff providing medical attention to Glass said he lost consciousness for about a minute, the affidavit says. He received several stitches and had two broken bones in his face, bruising and swelling to his head. His eyes were swollen shut, authorities say. He returned to the jail that night.
Gonzalez made his initial court appearance on Thursday. Bail was set at $20,000 on the attempted murder charge. An attorney isn’t listed for him in court documents. He’s in jail on Kidder County charges of reckless endangerment, fleeing police, theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, physical obstruction of a government function and DUI, according to the center’s website.
