Jail inmate charged with attempted murder for alleged assault of another inmate

An inmate at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center who allegedly beat and kicked another inmate for several minutes on Tuesday has been charged with attempted murder.

Pablo Gonzalez, 29, of Bismarck, was in custody on a number of charges, according to the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department. Gonzalez struck inmate Travis Glass after the two had what was described as a “brief, peaceful conversation,” according to an affidavit.

Glass, of Mandan, had been arrested Jan. 16 on suspicion of violating an order prohibiting contact, the center's website shows. He was being held pending $500 bail.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Deputies who reviewed video surveillance footage said Gonzalez struck Glass more than 20 times before Glass fell to the floor. Gonzalez allegedly continued punching Glass, stomped on his head and choked him until Glass could no longer fight back, then tried to pull Glass away from detention center staff when they responded. Glass did not try to assault Gonzalez, the affidavit says.

The assault lasted six minutes, officials say.