Isaak quadruple murder trial delayed until August

A judge has delayed until late summer the quadruple murder trial of a man accused of killing four people at a Mandan property management business two years ago.

The Tuesday order came after more defense attorneys for Chad Isaak asked to be removed from the case, citing a lack of financial resources and preparation.

Isaak, 46, of Washburn, is accused of killing RJR Maintenance and Management co-owner Robert Fakler, 52; and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42; and William Cobb, 50, and Lois Cobb, 45, on April 1, 2019. Police have not established a motive for the killings.

Isaak has pleaded not guilty and was scheduled for a three-week trial beginning June 7. The trial is now slated to begin Aug. 2.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Attorneys who were told by a judge last week they would not be removed as defense counsel from the case filed documents Monday to withdraw or have the trial delayed.

The judge in the case last week had granted Robert Quick’s request to withdraw as lead defense attorney. Quick cited a conflict of interest stemming from Isaak’s filing of a disciplinary complaint against him. Quick is not with Vogel Law Firm, but his motion to withdraw included the Vogel attorneys, who were hired by Quick and were acting as secondary counsel.