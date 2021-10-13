Investigations, lawsuits against Glasser Images pile up; company working to release photos

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s likely to be a small amount available unless something extraordinary turns up in terms of what financial assets this business could have,” he said. “There just isn’t any scenario in which there is good news.”

The state could also ask the court to bar Glasser from doing business to prevent it from engaging in deceptive or misleading practices in the future. And it could become involved in bankruptcy proceedings should the company file for bankruptcy, which Glasser had not done as of Wednesday morning.

The attorney general’s office has received complaints from both customers and contractors, but it has clearer legal authority to pursue the matter for clients and is focused on that, Grossman said. The office also has been in touch with investigators in other states where Glasser operated and is willing to assist them, he said. Glasser also operated in South Dakota, Minnesota and Colorado.

Glasser’s attorney said Wednesday that the company intends to fully cooperate with the attorney general’s investigation.