International Powwow Youth Day brings awareness to Native American culture

Hundreds of students from area schools attended the United Tribes Technical College International Powwow's Youth Day program Friday, an event those involved say is important to broaden perspectives.

Jackie Bird performed a few love songs, including one involving a puppet, and demonstrated dances with the help of her grandchildren for the students and other audience members. Bird said her grandchildren have been performing with her since they could walk. Several students at the event helped her with a hoop dance, using several colorful hoops to make shapes.

Teachers and students also played "sweep the teepee," a game where players are given a command to form groups with two, three, four or five people, and anyone left out of a group is eliminated.

Much of the audience joined in a round dance toward the end of the program, where they held hands and formed a circle.

Bird has been performing at the United Tribes International Powwow since 1993, and she has traveled the country as a performer and singer for decades, even performing at the Salt Lake City Olympics Opening Ceremony in 2002.