The Bismarck-Mandan Metropolitan Planning Organization and the city of Bismarck are seeking public input on issues and needs along East Main Avenue from Seventh Street to 26th Street.

The East Main Avenue Corridor Study aims to establish a vision for how the corridor should look in 2045. Topics include access, safety, traffic, walking, biking, transit and development opportunities.

Information on the study is at www.eastmainstudy.com.