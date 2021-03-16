Inmate's attempted murder case moves to trial

A man who allegedly beat a fellow Burleigh Morton Detention Center inmate for more than six minutes tried to drag the man away to continue the beating even after staff members intervened, a deputy Burleigh County sheriff testified Tuesday.

Inmate Pablo Gonzalez, 29, was charged in January with attempted murder. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Tuesday.

Authorities say he punched Travis Glass, of Mandan, more than 20 times before Glass fell to the floor. Gonzalez then allegedly slammed Glass’ head into the floor and put him in a choke hold before center staff stepped in, sheriff's department investigator Ron Mehrer said in court Tuesday.

“It didn’t appear Gonzalez was going to stop on his own,” Mehrer said.

Glass was watching TV before the incident, Mehrer said. Another inmate told Mehrer that Gonzalez entered the cell and asked other inmates what charges they faced. Gonzalez was asked the same question and replied the charge was fleeing. Glass said or asked "fleeing on foot," and that's when Gonzalez started hitting him, Mehrer said.

