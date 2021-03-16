Inmate's attempted murder case moves to trial

A man who allegedly beat a fellow Burleigh Morton Detention Center inmate for more than six minutes tried to drag the man away to continue the beating even after staff members intervened, a deputy Burleigh County sheriff testified Tuesday.
Inmate Pablo Gonzalez, 29, was charged in January with attempted murder. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Tuesday.
Authorities say he punched Travis Glass, of Mandan, more than 20 times before Glass fell to the floor. Gonzalez then allegedly slammed Glass’ head into the floor and put him in a choke hold before center staff stepped in, sheriff's department investigator Ron Mehrer said in court Tuesday.
“It didn’t appear Gonzalez was going to stop on his own,” Mehrer said.
Glass was watching TV before the incident, Mehrer said. Another inmate told Mehrer that Gonzalez entered the cell and asked other inmates what charges they faced. Gonzalez was asked the same question and replied the charge was fleeing. Glass said or asked "fleeing on foot," and that's when Gonzalez started hitting him, Mehrer said.
Glass suffered broken bones in his face, cuts, bruises, and neck, back, and eye injuries as a result of the assault, the deputy said. Glass was hanging onto a bench and Gonzalez was attempting to pull him away when center staff arrived, Mehrer said.
“I can only assume that he was going to pull him into a dayroom and continue the assault,” Mehrer said. A dayroom is a common area shared by inmates assigned to a certain cell block.
The nature of the incident better fits an aggravated assault charge, defense attorney William Thomason argued. Gonzalez didn’t kick or jump on Glass as might have happened if murder was the intent, he said.
“I think it’s just as easy to argue that the intent was to render Mr. Glass unconscious as it was to commit his murder,” Thomason said, adding “the evidence just isn’t there for attempted murder.”
South Central District Judge Bobbi Weiler found there was enough evidence to move the case to trial. She set aside three days starting June 9.
Gonzalez is in custody on Kidder County charges of fleeing police, drug-related DUI and motor vehicle theft. The detention center’s website also shows he faces eight probation violations -- one of them for aggravated assault -- in three counties.
Glass was arrested on suspicion of violating an order prohibiting contact.
