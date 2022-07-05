Inmate walks away from MRCC

Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from the Missouri River Correctional Center south of Bismarck about 6:15 a.m. Tuesday.

David Corn, 35, is serving a sentence for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, fleeing a police officer, and unauthorized use of a vehicle, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. Corn is 6 feet tall, weighs 370 pounds, and has red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Corn’s whereabouts is asked to contact State Radio at 701-328-9921.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0