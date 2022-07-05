 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Inmate walks away from MRCC

Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from the Missouri River Correctional Center south of Bismarck about 6:15 a.m. Tuesday.

David Corn, 35, is serving a sentence for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, fleeing a police officer, and unauthorized use of a vehicle, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. Corn is 6 feet tall, weighs 370 pounds, and has red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Corn’s whereabouts is asked to contact State Radio at 701-328-9921.

