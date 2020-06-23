Industry forum panelists talk coronavirus impact on Bismarck-Mandan economy

Seventy percent of restaurants in the country operate on less than 10% profit margins, Shoults said.

"With these thin profit margins, a lot of times you're just breaking even," he said. "Right now, there's a definitely a lot of fear and conversations on when to pull the plug."

Shoults expects more federal support is coming for restaurants to keep them afloat.

Retailers at Kirkwood Mall were coming off a strong sales year in 2019 and optimistic going into 2020 when the mall took a major hit as the pandemic closures began, according to general manager Jennifer Wilson. Only six of its 76 stores were open during the lowest point this spring, she said.

Now the mall is 92% reopened with only five stores left to go. Regional shoppers are beginning to make the trek to Bismarck, and local retailers have undergone an "evolution" with the addition of apps and online shopping tools to be more customer-friendly, she said.

The high prevalence of locally owned business at Kirkwood Mall was a positive, as local businesses weren't beholden to corporate mandates and could make their own decisions on store closures and openings, Wilson said.