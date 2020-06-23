Industry forum panelists talk coronavirus impact on Bismarck-Mandan economy

The challenges to doing business in the post-COVID era are plentiful, but local industry leaders gained insight from the experience and are finding solutions to economic struggles caused by the coronavirus.
That was the main topic during an industry panel discussion at this year's Economic Outlook Forum, hosted Tuesday by the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC. About 170 attended in person with another 80 watching online.
Panelists included local leaders from the higher education, utility, health care, information technology, restaurant and retail industries.
The restaurant and retail industry saw some of the worst economic effects from the pandemic, as in-person dining was shuttered by the state for more than six weeks and many consumers turned to online shopping for goods.
Restaurants are a "psychological necessity" that are good for the community, said Colton Shoults, the owner of Grand Junction Grilled Subs who has ownership stakes in Laughing Sun Brewing Company and The CraftCade.
Grand Junction was able to implement an online ordering system that worked well for curbside pickups and third-party food delivery services, he said, and the company plans to optimize that channel. A similar online system to preorder barbecue at Laughing Sun was put in place, which will help connect with customers going forward, he said.
Seventy percent of restaurants in the country operate on less than 10% profit margins, Shoults said.
"With these thin profit margins, a lot of times you're just breaking even," he said. "Right now, there's a definitely a lot of fear and conversations on when to pull the plug."
Shoults expects more federal support is coming for restaurants to keep them afloat.
Retailers at Kirkwood Mall were coming off a strong sales year in 2019 and optimistic going into 2020 when the mall took a major hit as the pandemic closures began, according to general manager Jennifer Wilson. Only six of its 76 stores were open during the lowest point this spring, she said.
Now the mall is 92% reopened with only five stores left to go. Regional shoppers are beginning to make the trek to Bismarck, and local retailers have undergone an "evolution" with the addition of apps and online shopping tools to be more customer-friendly, she said.
The high prevalence of locally owned business at Kirkwood Mall was a positive, as local businesses weren't beholden to corporate mandates and could make their own decisions on store closures and openings, Wilson said.
The health care industry is facing financial difficulties due to the pandemic, which "doesn't seem to make any sense" at first, said Dr. Michael LeBeau, president of Sanford Health Bismarck.
The health care sector is estimated to lose up to $50 billion a month due the coronavirus, he said. The cost of supplies and personal protective equipment shot up as hospitals lost revenue due to nonemergency procedures being canceled and people postponing regular visits.
"It's a unique perspective that a global pandemic, a viral pandemic, could bring health care to its knees. It doesn't make sense at first," LeBeau said
The initial challenge was finding personal protective equipment as demand boomed, LeBeau said. He gave "a huge shout out" to the state for how it handled testing throughout the pandemic.
North Dakota University System Chancellor Mark Hagerott called the coronavirus "a major black swan event." The state's 11 colleges and universities were forced to send students home midway through the last semester to finish courses out via online learning.
Although not ideal, Hagerott said it was crucial to get students home before the first positive cases hit campuses. The university system already had a solid basis in online learning that made the transition to online-only relatively easy compared to other states, he said.
Going forward, college will be one of the front lines for coronavirus due to its personal nature, Hagerott said. The state's colleges and universities will implement a "hybrid-flex" class model involving simultaneous in-person and online classes to allow for a relatively seamless transition if another outbreak occurs.
The utilities industry is dealing with challenges caused by low and volatile oil prices, as well as reduced demand on the consumer side, according to Montana-Dakota Utilities President and CEO Nicole Kivisto.
MDU sent as many workers home for work as possible when the pandemic began, Kivisto said. The company has come to rely heavily on online bill pay as most in-person services were suspended, and she expects that will continue to be the case.
Increased demand for online bill pay services among older Americans is being seen across the board, said Doug Remboldt, vice president of member support at the National Information Solutions Cooperative. It's a technology company whose customers are primarily utility cooperatives and telecommunications companies.
Remboldt said it was easy as a tech company to send employees to work from home, but there was a learning curve to doing everything virtually.
There will be social impacts for sending employees to work from home indefinitely, he said.
"It's a technology company, but its based on people and a culture. Developing and maintain a culture is much more difficult when you have to do that virtually," Remboldt said.
During the event, University of Mary professor Karel Sovak unveiled the results of the 2020 Economic Outlook Survey he and his students conducted for the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC.
The survey was conducted pre-COVID, but a second survey focusing on coronavirus was sent out mid-March to gauge its impact on the local economy.
Decreased demand, difficulty in accessing supplies and product, and employees being unable or unwilling to work are the biggest challenges facing local businesses since the pandemic hit, according to the survey.
More than 50% of businesses surveyed acquired some type of federal aid or loans. On the flip side, more than 25% of businesses surveyed were not aware of aid or chose not to pursue it.
Having enough cash to make it through the next few months was the biggest concern among businesses surveyed. Other major concerns were the development of best practices, adjusting to consumer demands and accommodating now-constrained budgets.
Quality of life and a stable and diverse economy were listed as the top factors that positively affected the surveyed businesses’ performance in 2019.
