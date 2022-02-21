 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Incarcerated woman sentenced to 3 years in August drug bust

A Bismarck woman who is behind bars for drug and other probation violations has been sentenced to three years prison in another drug case but won't see additional time behind bars.

Jessalyn Begley, 35, pleaded guilty Friday to four drug and drug paraphernalia possession felonies, court records show. She will serve the three-year sentence while she’s incarcerated on probation violations in six Burleigh and Morton County cases. Those cases included 20 convictions for drugs, burglary, criminal mischief and terrorizing.

Begley was on probation when she was arrested in late August. Metro Area Narcotics Task Force officers said they found stacks of money, digital scales and nearly 1 ½ pounds of methamphetamine in the North Washington Street apartment where she was staying.

A judge in September revoked her probation on the previous cases and sent her to prison for three years.

Jessalyn Begley

Jessalyn Begley

 PROVIDED
